Zimbabwe's former vice president and now opposition leader‚ Joice Mujuru‚ was attacked on Thursday by what her party claimed were youths aligned to Zanu PF.

Mujuru was in Harare's high density suburb of Glen Norah addressing a rally when a group of youths threw a barrage of stones at her. She was however‚ saved from harm by her security detail - one of whom sustained head injuries.

"She survived a brutal attempt but our security made up of the party's youths formed a wall around her‚" said Gift Nyandoro‚ secretary general of the National People’s Party (NPP).

Mujuru‚ who is the leader of the NPP‚ was later taken for an x-ray.