Zimbabwe has effectively halted land invasions‚ a major climb-down from a policy that contributed to human rights abuses‚ lawlessness and economic meltdown.

During President Robert Mugabe's era‚ there was a policy within Zanu PF and government to get rid of the last remaining white commercial farmers‚ replacing them with landless locals. But the first signs of change emerged when Robert Smart returned to his Lesbury Farm 200 kilometres east of Harare in December. He returned to the country escorted by the army which had just led a successful mission to persuade former president Robert Mugabe to step aside.

This was followed by a meeting between new deputy minister of finance Terrence Mukupe and white commercial farmers who fled to Zambia at the height of the chaotic land invasions. The farmers declared their interest to return home.

Government told provincial land officers in a notice this week: “Please be informed that the Ministry of Lands‚ Agriculture and Rural Settlement has directed that all remaining white farmers be issued with 99-year leases."

Under the previous arrangement‚ white farmers had five-year leases that could be revoked if an indigenous person expressed interest in the land they occupied.