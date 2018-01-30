'Idols' twins turn back on 'sex pastor' in court

Former Idols SA contestants, who backed a controversial Nigerian pastor accused of committing a string of crimes, including rape and human trafficking, yesterday turned their backs on him and apologised to the women of South Africa.

"We wish to send our heartfelt and sincere apologies to all the women of South Africa for we appear to be taking [the pastor's] side when he faced rape and sexual charges," twins Anele and Neliswa Mxakaza said in a joint media statement yesterday.

"And mostly, we wish to apologise to all the victims [the girls who were allegedly raped]. We know them all and we took them as our blood sisters, but when they came out we were made to turn our backs against them and support the [accused]."

The twins wrote that they were threatened into supporting the pastor and alleged that they were even asked to do newspaper interviews to protect him.