At a briefing in Goodwood‚ the city council said its disaster operations centre would be activated on Monday‚ with safety and security director Richard Bosman permanently seconded as incident commander.

Deputy mayor Ian Neilson‚ mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith and Bosman said the centre would manage 200 collection points and disaster officials had been consulting international experts since early last year about how to distribute water in a crisis.

Said Smith: “It is not necessary to stockpile water‚ water will be readily available. At this stage‚ every bit of stockpiling brings us closer to a Day Zero scenario. Residents who are stockpiling are inadvertently driving a Day Zero outcome. If we are frugal you will be able to collect water from your taps throughout this year and next year.”

Both briefings were striking for their lack of finger-pointing following a week of political bickering in which Western Cape premier Helen Zille was prominent. Zille was at Mokonyane’s briefing but made only brief remarks during a question and answer session‚ telling the minister: “We cannot do this without extra money.”