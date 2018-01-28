Day Zero can still be avoided in Cape Town‚ Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane insisted on Sunday.

Speaking to the Cape Town Press Club‚ Mokonyane said the city council should not have even introduced the countdown to the day taps would run dry — currently slated for April 12.

That issue would be debated with the city council‚ she said‚ but in the meantime she begged Capetonians to conserve water and not to panic.

Trevor Balzer‚ deputy director-general in Mokonyane’s department‚ said he was “shattered” by the suggestion from a member of the audience “that you must move out of Cape Town before you have armageddon”.

“It’s really disappointing that one gets the sense that we’re doing nothing‚” he said. “We are not planning for the system to fail.”

Mokonyane and Balzer both appealed for the technical experts battling to stave off Day Zero — who they said were among the best in the world — to be given the space to do their work without dealing with “clutter and side noise”.