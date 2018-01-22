Top six to ease Zuma out

The uncertainty over President Jacob Zuma's future might have led to him not attending the inauguration ceremony of the Liberian president-elect George Weah in Monrovia today.

The Presidency yesterday announced that Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane would represent him in Liberia.

Zuma's spokesman Bongani Ngqulunga said the Presidency had never said Zuma would attend.

"A minister represented the president during the inauguration of Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa. A minister represented the president during the inauguration of Uhuru Kenyatta."