New plan to recall Zuma during NEC meeting

An insider who was at the meeting said Lamola was to raise a motion for Zuma to step down at the meeting.

"Today (yesterday) or at the end of the meeting, Zuma would have gone. There was no consensus as to when he should leave office. But it is going to happen. He is going."

In a surprise departure from their position before Ramaphosa was elected in December, one of Zuma's strongest supporters, the ANC Women's League, said they would support any decision taken by the NEC.

"If the NEC takes a decision to recall the president, we will support it. It is an ANC decision ... there is nothing that we can do," ANCWL secretary- general Meokgo Matuba said.