South Africa

ANC elects NWC members as party resolves to remove Jacob Zuma from office

By Qaanitah Hunter - 20 January 2018 - 13:25
Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma hugs ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela during the 54th ANC National Conference taking place in Nasrec.
dlamini zuma and winnie - Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma hugs ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela Mandela during the 54th ANC National Conference taking place in Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi

The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) elected its National Working Committee (NWC) late on Friday‚ which included a mix of leaders belonging to factions both supporting and opposing newly elected party president Cyril Ramaphosa.

ANC MP and defeated presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma received the highest number of votes along with Housing Minister Lindiwe Sisulu - both received 61 votes.

An outcry over the lack of gender equality in the party' top six officials led to a strong lobby for women to be elected to the NWC. There are now 12 women ANC leaders and eight men on the NWC.

While there are a number of returning members of the NWC like Jeff Radebe and Derek Hanekom‚ younger members such as Ronald Lamola and Dakota Legoete were also elected.

According to the party constitution‚ the working committee is made up of the top six officials and 20 members of the NEC.

Their work is to carry out decisions of the NEC and ensure all ANC structures carry out their duties and functions. Initially‚ four provincial leaders from the Free State and KwaZulu Natal in their capacity as ex-oficio members participated in the vote for the NWC‚ but their votes where excluded from the final tally because the two provincial structures were dissolved.

The NEC resolved that following two separate court judgments that saw both provincial leadership structures prevented from voting at the party's conference‚ they should be dissolved and a tentative leadership be put in place pending the rerun of both provincial conferences.

The biggest decision from the two day NEC is a resolution that state president Jacob Zuma be removed from office in a process managed by ANC officials.

In effect‚ this means Zuma’s removal would be inevitable but the timing is yet to be decided.

Two sources who were in the NEC meeting on Friday told TimesLIVE there was agreement that Zuma should not be in office when the party started its campaigning for the 2019 general elections‚ as this could have a negative impact on the party.

Here is the full NWC list: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma Lindiwe Sisulu Naledi Pandor Jeff Radebe Angie Motshekga Derek Hanekom Edna Molewa Thoko Didiza Nomvula Mokonyane Nathi Mthethwa Ronald Lamola Tina Joemat Peterson Dakota Legoete Senzo Mchunu Zizi Kodwa Tony Yengeni Bathabile Dlamini Nomaindia Mfeketho Barbara Creecy Thandi Modise

NEC 'cannot avoid' discussing Zuma

Jacob Zuma’s future as president of the country cannot be avoided at the ANC’s NEC meeting starting on Thursday.
News
2 days ago

Ace tries to get Zuma allies into NEC meeting

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's move to allow his allies to attend a NEC meeting was rejected during the meeting.
News
4 days ago

ANC NEC wants Zuma removed – but not just yet

A meeting of the ANC’sNEC on Friday night agreed that former party leader Jacob Zuma should be removed as the country’s president.
News
10 hours ago

New plan to recall Zuma during NEC meeting

Fresh plans are afoot to recall President Jacob Zuma as the head of state.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
X