A Cape-based law firm is warning people who are injured in accidents not to fall victim to "touts" offering legal services.

“Touts approach people who are confused‚ suffering and in pain – and sometimes‚ they can be convincing and persistent.

“However‚ it's not in your interests to use the services promoted by touts‚ whose behaviour is unethical and untrustworthy.” Haslam explained in a statement on Thursday that touting is a direct and persistent attempt to sell something to‚ or solicit work from a person who has been injured in an accident and involves unethical gathering of information without the accident victim’s knowledge or consent. She points out that in South Africa‚ the Law Society of the Northern Provinces‚ KwaZulu-Natal Law Society and the Cape Law Society all prohibit the practice of touting. Lawyers and their representatives are not allowed to approach potential clients directly for work. The Law Society in the Northern Provinces has published guidelines on what exactly amounts to touting. According to these guidelines‚ it is unethical and unprofessional conduct for attorneys to:

- approach potential clients face to face to promote their services

- employ or incentivise anyone to arrange referrals or introductions of clients

- make unsolicited visits or telephone calls‚ or send emails or letters‚ to anyone who has an existing attorney/client relationship. Haslam said that the most common type of touting occurs in hospitals. It revolves around personal injury claims‚ especially Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims. “Agents approach accident victims‚ or their families‚ and make wild assertions about securing millions of rand in compensation for their injuries and suffering.” This practice has become so prevalent that it raised the ire of the former Minister of Transport‚ Dipuo Peters. She described corrupt attorneys and their touts as vultures and "tsotsis" who were robbing victims of accidents. To avoid falling victim to touts‚ Haslam said that the key rule is to avoid engaging with anyone who approaches you directly‚ claiming to be a personal injury lawyer or legal agent.