That's the word from the office of the KZN MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo's office‚ who issued a warning to social media users on Tuesday.

In a statement‚ Dhlomo's office said: "It has come to the MEC’s attention that the administrator(s) of the page is involved in fraudulent activities‚ including reportedly successfully selling a non-running car to an unsuspecting social media user."

It said that‚ unlike MEC Dhlomo’s official Facebook page‚ which is managed and run by the KZN Department of Health’s Corporate Communications Unit‚ on the online impostor’s page the MEC’s surname is wrongly spelled as “Dlomo".