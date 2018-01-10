Crooks cashing in on second-hand car sales

A woman who paid R13‚800 for a second-hand car has found to her dismay that the company does not exist and that she got scammed.

The police in the Umgungundlovu North Cluster in KwaZulu-Natal said on Wednesday they are witnessing an increase in fraud cases where vehicles are advertised in the newspapers and on Gumtree. The sales are fraudulent.

"Innocent victims are falling prey to fraudulent advertisements and depositing money into accounts that fraudsters have set up without viewing the vehicles or establishing the legitimacy of the sale‚" Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said in a statement.

Zwane said the woman who was defrauded of R13‚800 had deposited the money into an account for a Toyota Run-X that was advertised.