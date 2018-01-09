Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille has found an unlikely ally in the ANC amid talk of a possible splinter group of coloured people.

Sammy Claassen‚ the ANC South Coast regional spokesman‚ called on Facebook for his coloured comrades to rally behind De Lille as she faces the chop from the DA.

“Coloured people of the Cape should not abandon Patricia de Lille but should rather support her and should unite in solidarity with her across the country‚” said Claassen.

De Lille played down the implications of Claassen’s post. “The ANC here in council are supporting the DA‚ so I don’t want to get involved in those dimensions‚” she said‚ declining to comment further.