At least 19 people died when the train‚ en route from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg‚ collided with an articulated tipper truck causing several carriages to derail.

Four children were among the dead.

A fire broke out soon afterwards‚ engulfing some carriages while passengers were still trapped inside.

RSR spokesperson Madelein Williams said the regulator was finalising the report and it would be released sometime on Monday.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) meanwhile said it was meeting with the families of some of the victims in Braamfontein.

Prasa spokesperson Daisy Daniel confirmed to ENCA on Monday that at least 15 passengers were still unaccounted for.

In response to queries sent at the weekend‚ Prasa said the total number of passengers on board the train at the time of the collision was 599‚ along with 23 staff members.

There were 18 coaches‚ made up of sleeper coaches‚ a double dining car and a power car‚ Prasa said.

A Prasa spokesperson denied allegations that the train was overloaded.