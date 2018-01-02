United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has called on President Jacob Zuma and his cabinet to urgently spell out the details of his plan for free tertiary education for students who cannot afford it‚ to avoid a commotion at registration.

Zuma made the announcement of free tertiary education for the poor in an address to the ANC’s national congress in December.

Holomisa said on Tuesday that waiting for Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba to spell out where the money would come from in his February budget would be too late. He noted that the universities had already issued a statement saying they would not accept walk-in registration.

"We certainly do not want to see another situation where police resources are stretched to handle disgruntled students should this promise not materialise‚" Holomisa said.

While the UDM said Zuma’s idea had merit‚ the challenge would be to implement the measure in a "fair and orderly" manner. Holomisa said he found it "unsettling" that Zuma’s announcement apparently took everyone off-guard and was seemingly made without consulting universities.