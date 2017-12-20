The ANC elective conference has called on government to “speedily” implement the decision by President Jacob Zuma to provide free higher education for poor and working class students.

This is according to science and technology minister Naledi Pandor‚ who was briefing journalists on the resolutions adopted at the five-day party gathering as proposed by discussion commissions in the area of education and health.

“There is a very strong call that government must act speedily to implement the free higher education for young people from poor and working class backgrounds and also to provide for families in the middle strata who are unable to meet the full costs of higher education‚” Pandor said.