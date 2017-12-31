Enjoy celebrating New Year’s Eve but do it responsibly.

That’s the call made on Sunday by national police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole.

“Generally‚ people have behaved extremely well over this period but as we are approaching the New Year‚ we expect that various celebrations will be taking place throughout the country‚ people must enjoy these celebrations but they are urged to do so in a responsible manner‚" he said.

Sitole led a delegation to view policing operations in five provinces over the past few days to ensure a six-pillar approach towards fighting crime was being carried out. This included combating aggravated and armed robberies; crimes against women and children and the enforcement of by-laws and road safety.