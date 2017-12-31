Radical socio-economic transformation will be government’s “main focus” in 2018.

“It will inform the delivery of our programmes‚” President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday in his New Year’s message published on the Presidency’s website.

He said government will continue to promote investments in energy‚ manufacturing‚ transport‚ telecommunications‚ water‚ tourism‚ mining and agriculture.

Zuma called 2017 a “turbulent” economic year‚ but is pleased the country emerged from a technical recession.

He called 2017 an otherwise “very eventful and productive year”.