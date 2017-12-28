Workers lay charges against ‘racist‚ violent’ Centurion auto dealer

Panel beater and motor mechanic Sipho Masango is a broken man. He was humiliated and insulted when his boss at a Centurion auto dealer allegedly called him a baboon in August.

The 45-year-old father of four from Springs in the East Rand said his boss was a racist and a violent man.

“He insulted me and told me I was useless and he was doing me a favour by giving me a job. He called me a monkey. I opened a case of crimen injuria against him but he is yet to be arrested‚” said Masango‚ who has worked in the workshop for six months.

It would appear that Masango’s experience is not an isolated incident.

Edward Seyama laid charges of assault at the Lyttelton police station against the Centurion dealer after he allegedly called him into his office‚ closed the door and repeatedly kicked‚ punched and tried strangled him in a rage.

“He asked me why I was walking slowly as I was returning from lunch and called me into his office‚” said the 43-year-old driver. “He closed the door and viciously attacked me in front of his wife and an administration staff. He is a violent and a racist man.”

Seyama laid charges of assault against his boss more than a week ago.