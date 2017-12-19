He said the election of David Mabuza as the new deputy president of the ANC would also prove problematic in the run-up to the general election in 2019.

"DD Mabuza also has his own problems from Mpumalanga. He's being accused of bribing and threatening journalists‚ so its bad news. Those two individuals represent the very opposite of where the ANC needs to go."

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine‚ who had campaigned vociferously for the election of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in the run up to the party's conference‚ appeared unhappy about the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new president of the governing party.

Approached for comment shortly after the announcement of the election results on Monday night‚ Maine said he was not yet ready to speak about his new president.

“We support the collective leadership. Ramaphosa is part of that leadership. But we will not speak about him alone‚” he said.

However‚ Maine said the youth league accepted the outcome of the conference.

“Branches of the ANC have spoken and we always said we will accept any outcome‚” he said.