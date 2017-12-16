Maine accuses judges of seeking to influence outcome of ANC conference

ANC Youth League president Collen Maine has become the latest politician to accuse judges of seeking to influence the outcome of this weekend's ANC elective conference in favour of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Maine was speaking in reaction to court rulings by the high courts of KwaZulu-Natal‚ Free State and the North West on Friday.

The court rulings have effectively barred 106 delegates from those provinces from participating in the crucial elective conference as they have been reduced to mere observers.

This is seen as blow to the ANC lobby group known as the “Premier League”‚ which Maine is part of and which is campaigning for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma rather that Ramaphosa to replace President Jacob Zuma.

Maine claimed that the judiciary appeared to be selective when dealing with cases on leadership disputes in the ANC.