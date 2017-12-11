Letters

Traffic officers must do their work without the bribery during this festive season

By Reader Letter - 11 December 2017 - 11:42
Metro cop.
It is commonly known that traffic police will go all out to ensure public safety during the festive season.

It is also noteworthy to indicate that when drivers embark on their journeys, they keep a large amount of cash at their disposal in order to bribe traffic officers.

Some people drive without a licence and put the lives of other drivers and passengers at risk.
Traffic police usually demand "cold drinks" from drivers who fail to obey the rules of the road. "Cold drink money" is the main cause of the horrific road accidents. If traffic officers had not accepted or demanded "refreshment" money, how many accidents would have been prevented?

I am appealing to our traffic officers to refrain from accepting or demanding bribes.

Mogau Victor Sebatana

Mahwelereng

