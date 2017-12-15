Crucial conference outcomes have already been decided in private

Let's pray that, despite vote buying, demands of the puppet masters are the same as those of the country

In Kazuo Ishiguro's seminal novel Remains of the Day the narrator, a seasoned butler for one of England's most influential families, observes that decisions that impact the futures of countries, if not the world, are never reached at conferences during a handful of days under the public gaze.

"Rather, the debates are conducted and crucial decisions arrived at, in the privacy and calm of the great houses of this country.

"What occurs under the public gaze with so much pomp and ceremony is often the conclusion, or mere ratification, of what has taken place over weeks or months within the walls of such houses."

I couldn't help recalling these words as I reflected on the preparations for the ANC national conference which begins at Nasrec tomorrow.