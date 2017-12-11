Ramaphosa or NDZ? Numbers no guarantee for winner
It's too early to celebrate the possible victory of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in the upcoming conference of the ANC that starts at the end of this week.
Numbers can lie.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ) appears to be a Gupta stooge and defender of a Jacob Zuma dynasty. whereas ordinary South Africans view Ramaphosa as a person who can salvage the economy and who is not necessarily "captured ANC".
From the beginning, Zuma has been clear that he supports his ex-wife.
Surprisingly, the number of branches that prefer Dlamini-Zuma is close to those of frontrunner Ramaphosa.
This shows that there is a sizeable number within the ANC who share similar views with Zuma and who see nothing wrong with a Zuma dynasty and its threat to our economy.
It's difficult to know if Ramaphosa will triumph.
The fake unity paraded by Mpumalanga provincial chairman David Mabuza is driven by a morally compromised figure who harbours ambitions to be the deputy president of the ANC. Contemporary politicians are careerists and opportunists who love themselves more than anything, let alone a country. NDZ may win.
Phaswana Rofhiwa
Thohoyandou