Ramaphosa or NDZ? Numbers no guarantee for winner

It's too early to celebrate the possible victory of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in the upcoming conference of the ANC that starts at the end of this week.

Numbers can lie.

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (NDZ) appears to be a Gupta stooge and defender of a Jacob Zuma dynasty. whereas ordinary South Africans view Ramaphosa as a person who can salvage the economy and who is not necessarily "captured ANC".

From the beginning, Zuma has been clear that he supports his ex-wife.

Surprisingly, the number of branches that prefer Dlamini-Zuma is close to those of frontrunner Ramaphosa.