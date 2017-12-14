Fewer voters turn out to cast their ballots
The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) both retained the wards they won in the 2016 Municipal Elections during the by-elections contested yesterday in the Eastern Cape - with lower voter turnout in two of three contested wards.
The Electoral Commission said in a statement on Thursday that Wilma Coenraad of the DA is the new councillor in Ward 5 of Kouga Municipality. The DA retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections but with a decreased margin of 40.16% of the votes cast compared to 57.82% it obtained in the 2016 Municipal Elections.
Voter turnout was 52% compared to 65.09% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.
The ANC's Asanda Mqakelana is the new councillor in Ward 4 of Senqu Municipality. The ANC retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections‚ increasing its margin from 60.17% of votes cast in the 2016 Municipal Elections to 76.71% yesterday.
Voter turnout was 40.32% compared to 53.62% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.
Meanwhile‚ Mzikayise Tshaka of the ANC is the new councillor in Ward 6 of Ntabankulu Municipality. The ANC retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections but with a lesser margin of 85.36% of votes cast compared to 91.32% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.
Voter turnout was 47.83% compared to 47.28% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.