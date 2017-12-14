South Africa

Fewer voters turn out to cast their ballots

By Staff Writer - 14 December 2017 - 12:21
Voting: File Photo
The African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) both retained the wards they won in the 2016 Municipal Elections during the by-elections contested yesterday in the Eastern Cape - with lower voter turnout in two of three contested wards.

The Electoral Commission said in a statement on Thursday that Wilma Coenraad of the DA is the new councillor in Ward 5 of Kouga Municipality. The DA retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections but with a decreased margin of 40.16% of the votes cast compared to 57.82% it obtained in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

Voter turnout was 52% compared to 65.09% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

The ANC's Asanda Mqakelana is the new councillor in Ward 4 of Senqu Municipality. The ANC retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections‚ increasing its margin from 60.17% of votes cast in the 2016 Municipal Elections to 76.71% yesterday.

Voter turnout was 40.32% compared to 53.62% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

Meanwhile‚ Mzikayise Tshaka of the ANC is the new councillor in Ward 6 of Ntabankulu Municipality. The ANC retained the seat it won in the 2016 Municipal Elections but with a lesser margin of 85.36% of votes cast compared to 91.32% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

Voter turnout was 47.83% compared to 47.28% in the 2016 Municipal Elections.

