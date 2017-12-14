The ANC Youth League’s leadership in the Western Cape is heading to court in a battle over its legitimacy.

A group calling itself the ANCYL activists claims the leadership team is illegitimate because its term ended early this year. Its urgent application was due to be heard in the High Court in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon.

It is one of many court battles in the lead-up to the ANC national elective conference which begins in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Earlier this week‚ the High Court in Grahamstown dismissed a bid to nullify the Eastern Cape’s provincial congress; and the party in KwaZulu-Natal wants to appeal against a ruling that nullified the provincial leadership.

In Bloemfontein‚ the High Court heard an application by disgruntled party members on Thursday to block the provincial leadership from sending delegates to the elective conference.