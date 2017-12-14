The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation‚ the Hawks‚ swooped on her home on Wednesday and seized millions of rand worth of jewellery and luxury cars and motorcycles.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu the woman was employed as an accountant with multi-national medical equipment supplier Medtronic‚ based in Midrand.

She was arrested on Wednesday‚ and is due to appear in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Friday on charges of fraud‚ theft and money laundering.