Health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba is one of two new members on the Eskom board announced by Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Friday.

The second is legal practitioner and academic Tshepo Mongalo. A third candidate‚ with business strategy expertise was approved for appointment by cabinet but declined the nomination citing "the highly charged environment in which Eskom is operating" as reason for declining.

"This situation reflects the difficulty the Minister has faced in putting together a strong board including people of the necessary calibre and leadership gravitas" a statement by Brown's spokesman Colin Cruywagen said.

Eskom has come under the spotlight in Parliament's inquiry into state capture and last month admitted to cash flow problems. The power utility‚ the country's largest state owned entity‚ has also seen recent downgrades by ratings agencies.

The rest of the permanent board is made up of members of the interim board‚ and is headed by acting board chairman Zethembe Khoza.