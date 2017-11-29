Eskom probe chair fears for her family

The interim chairwoman of parliament's inquiry into governance failures at Eskom, Zukiswa Rantho, wants to step down from the probe following acts of intimidation directed at her family.

Rantho told Sowetan yesterday that she was "not sure" about continuing to lead the probe following two suspicious incidents targeted at her family.

At the weekend, it was reported that last Thursday Rantho's son was approached by a man in Aliwal North, Eastern Cape, who told him: "Your mother is making life difficult for us."

The incident came after her husband was also apparently followed and cornered by a suspicious vehicle on the N6 between Bloemfontein and East London around June/July, she said.