Six-year-old Mary* is like any other normal little girl - happy-go-lucky‚ smiling and enjoying playing dress-up with her dolls.

But behind her happiness is a horror story that involves an international child sex crime network operating out of the US and spanning several continents.

However‚ that narrative is now being changed‚ with funds the syndicate made from the sale of photographs and videos of Mary being donated to a trust fund set up for her.

The international restitution‚ instituted by US law enforcement authorities‚ is the first of its kind in South African judicial history.

For two years‚ as an infant‚ Mary was photographed and videoed naked by her mother's boyfriend‚ a teacher-turned-secondhand car salesman‚ in their Johannesburg home.

So slick was his operation‚ Mary's mother knew nothing of her child's abuse at the hands of the man dubbed the Boksburg Monster‚ nor of his secret online persona‚ "Apeman''.

That was until a team of elite detectives from Gauteng's Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) made contact with her. The story that unfolded was every loving parent's worst nightmare.

"He raped my baby repeatedly. I had no idea. I was completely blindsided by what he had done in our home‚'' said Mary's mother.

Her quest for justice for her daughter and thousands of other victims of international child sex rings helped ensure that her boyfriend will never be released from prison.

For years he peddled images of her little girl‚ who was first abused at the age of nine months‚ on the internet. Those images were sold on by a US-based paedophile syndicate to other international paedophiles.