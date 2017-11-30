Someone is going to cry between the two of you. These were the words used by the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters in the Johannesburg council‚ Musa Novela‚ on Monday.

His warning was issued to both the African National Congress and the Democratic Alliance‚ who will battle it out on Thursday in a motion of no confidence against Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba and speaker of council Vasco da Gama.

The EFF gave the DA power in August 2016‚ ending the reign of the ANC in the country’s economic hub.

The ANC has tabled a motion of no confidence in Mashaba‚ arguing that he is running the city into the ground.

During a council meeting on Monday‚ Mashaba did not make a speech on his items on the agenda but simply requested councillors to consider the documents submitted by his office.

Novela’s warning came after the ANC agreed with a proposal on inner city renewal‚ a move that the EFF rejected.