The war raging in the top echelons of the City of Cape Town attracted another 5‚477 words on Wednesday.

Mayor Patricia de Lille responded to a 42-page affidavit accusing her of ethical and legal shortcomings with a 22-page statement accusing its author of lying about her.

De Lille’s statement is the latest salvo in a conflict that has also embroiled city manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ transport commissioner Melissa Whitehead and the executive director of the department of the mayor‚ Craig Kesson.

The welter of accusations — including a threat of criminal action against Kesson — also coincide with a conflict between De Lille and mayoral committee member JP Smith which has led to a DA inquiry.

Kesson‚ the mayor’s right-hand man and co-author with De Lille of a book published in September — View From City Hall: Reflections on Governing Cape Town — detonated a bombshell under the mayor with an affidavit on November 9 which he signed “under the provisions and protections afforded by the Protected Disclosures Act”.

In it‚ he accused De Lille of issuing instructions to make allegations of financial misconduct against Ebrahim and Whitehead “go away”.

De Lille’s statement on Wednesday said senior counsel had advised her that Kesson’s “disclosure of false information purportedly under the legislation which he invokes is a criminal offence”.

His affidavit was “either a politically motivated attempt to embarrass me or an attempt to contrive protection as a supposed whistleblower”‚ she said‚ adding: “His accusations against me are untrue. I have been notified that other individuals aggrieved by Mr Kesson’s false affidavit have independently reported the matter to the statutorily designated authority.”