Former mayor barred from contacting 15-year-old girl

The family of a 15-year-old alleged victim of disgraced former Emfuleni mayor Simon Mofokeng yesterday welcomed the final order barring the mayor from making contact with them.

Yesterday, the Vander-bijlpark Magistrate's Court confirmed as final an interim order instructing Mofokeng to refrain from contacting the girl.

"We are happy that the court granted this order. Our daughter has been left traumatised by this incident and this means that she will be protected by the law," said the girl's uncle.

He told Sowetan that they were waiting for Mofokeng to be officially charged for "sexual grooming and exposing their daughter to pornography".

"Now that this step has been finalised, we can now concentrate and wait for the police to officially charge him for what he put our daughter through," the uncle said.

Sowetan last week reported that Gauteng provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange signed a preliminary investigation report which detailed explicit interactions between Mofokeng and the teenager.

In the report, Mofokeng allegedly sent the girl a picture of his private part and offered to "take care of her", while also asking to meet with the girl.