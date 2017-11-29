Zodwa Wabantu has revealed that she is currently off the market and has found a younger man to keep her warm at night.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Zodwa couldn't help but gush over her new-found love interest‚ explaining that it has been a few weeks since she started dating again.

"He is not in the industry. He is a banker and he is not attracted to my fame. Actually‚ we met before I was famous and then we lost contact. He messaged me and we started hanging out again but he is not with me for my fame."