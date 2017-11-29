Four of the cohort of prisoners‚ confined in leg irons‚ shuffled into the gallery before their application to compel the Department of Correctional Services to consider them for parole was heard.

Prisoner Nkosinathi Ntenza‚ who deposed to an affidavit which formed the basis of their application‚ said that all the men involved in the court bid had served an appropriate portion of their sentence which made them eligible for parole.

“We are entitled to be considered for parole upon completing 13 years and 4 months of our respective sentences. Many of us have already served the stipulated time but have yet to be considered for parole‚” he wrote in papers before the court.