ConCourt directs Dlamini and Sassa to tell if experts' grants payment plan is feasible

The court issued directions on Wednesday for minister Bathabile Dlamini and Sassa to say whether the alternative payment plan as proposed by a panel of experts could be workable.

The panel was appointed by the court in March to evaluate the steps taken by Sassa to ensure it was able to administer and pay social grants from April 1 next year.

In Wednesday's directions the ConCourt also instructed the panel to give recommendations on the desirability or necessity of an investigation by the National Treasury into the conduct of Sassa employees and of the Department of Social Development.

This is in relation to all actions undertaken since June last year to issue contracts to service providers‚ and whether any person should be prosecuted.

In its report to the court dated November 16‚ the panel said 80% of grant recipients who lived within 5km of an ATM or point-of-sale device or facility could be paid directly from Sassa’s corporate account into their existing bank accounts.