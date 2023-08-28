Journo happy to see how his country Moz has transformed
Economic growth impresses our lensman
Sowetan photographer Antonió Muchave, whose being is deeply rooted in Maputo, Mozambique, recently visited his home country four years since his last visit.
He remembers driving onto a narrow N4 road, through the Ressano Garcia border into the town of Muamba. A relatively empty N4 with one or two people on the side of the road selling coal.
This time, Muchave was to be blown away by the strides his countrymen were making in developing businesses and infrastructure.
“I saw a different environment immediately when I drove past the border. The road was not narrow anymore, it's larger. As I drove through Muamba, I noticed more market stalls selling fruits and vegetable had been established, and it’s a strategic route because it’s a getaway route."
“In Mahlampswene and Matola, one can see beautiful foreign investment like hotels, garages and construction work on the same N4 .
Muchave almost got lost heading to his hometown of Infulene section T3, Maputo. The area was completely transformed.
“It's a buzz of commercial hype. Vegetables, fruits, fish, prawns and locally made beer. It was incredible. I was born there and the difference was beautiful to see.”
Downtown Maputo, Muchave was particularly drawn to a young man who literally took up space at a street corner selling 100% fruit juice.
Omido Jinove Sairão, 27, turns oranges, passion fruit and sugarcane into juice right before your very eyes.
“When I was last there, this young man was not there. I noticed more and more of these juice makers in the city, some sell the refreshments right at the sea, while others sell snacks, food and hand-made artifacts."
Sairão started his juice business a year ago when he realised how thirsty people were for a healthy refreshing drink. It was the young man’s initiative that blew Muchave away.
He told Muchave that he was not willing to sit at home and do nothing when he has a good idea to put to use.
“I had to find a juicer, which I rent from someone, to make a living, supporting my family of four. Here we don’t look for jobs, most of us create our work. Many young people are working for themselves,” he told Muchave as he pointed at a delivery motorbike driven by another young man.
“I am married and I have children to feed. I hope to get more machines and hopefully hire people. Who knows, I might sell in retails,” said the man.
An inspired Muchave noticed that the streets corners were filled with more men selling different produce and products. Not a single beggar was in sight.
Some streets away, for the first time, Muchave was seeing the Ka-Tembe bridge which was still under construction in 2018 when he last visited. The bridge, which facilitates business between Maputo and Ka-Tembe, also transit to KwaZulu-Natal.
“It was built by the China Road and Bridge Corporation. Very impressive work of art,” he said as he pinched his index finger with his thumb and kissed it – “mwah”.
With over 40 years of being a photographer, carrying lens wherever he goes has become a habit. Realising he has come to a completely new city, an excited Muchave pulled out his camera and captured moments of what he saw as economic development in his country.
On his trip back to SA after spending nearly two weeks in Mozambique, he wondered when he would be coming back to see something new.
"I then remember the words of writer and journalist Albino Magaia, who said 'Mozambique is not a country to visit once. Before you depart, you already ask when you will be coming back'."