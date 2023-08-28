Journo happy to see how his country Moz has transformed

Sowetan photographer Antonió Muchave, whose being is deeply rooted in Maputo, Mozambique, recently visited his home country four years since his last visit.

He remembers driving onto a narrow N4 road, through the Ressano Garcia border into the town of Muamba. A relatively empty N4 with one or two people on the side of the road selling coal.

This time, Muchave was to be blown away by the strides his countrymen were making in developing businesses and infrastructure.

“I saw a different environment immediately when I drove past the border. The road was not narrow anymore, it's larger. As I drove through Muamba, I noticed more market stalls selling fruits and vegetable had been established, and it’s a strategic route because it’s a getaway route."

“In Mahlampswene and Matola, one can see beautiful foreign investment like hotels, garages and construction work on the same N4 .

Muchave almost got lost heading to his hometown of Infulene section T3, Maputo. The area was completely transformed.