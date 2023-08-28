Dheshina Naidoo, 46, also started her career with the channel in 2018 and is now the SuperSport head of production operations.
Socio-anthropologist Lebohang Masango says her book “The Soft Life” focuses on the life factors of women in regard to relationships, careers and their progression of life.
“The book is essentially taken from my research paper that I did for my master's and I interviewed women in their 20s and 30s, asking them about their experiences in life. What I found that was common in all the women was that they were ambitious women, determined to craft out a life for themselves. It's just that they need partners who are equally ambitious and who have also made a success of their lives," said Masango.
Masango said she never thought she’d be a writer and although her mother was supportive, it was a challenge to convince her that she could make it in the industry.
“When I decided to study socio-anthropology, my mother would always ask me, where are the jobs in the industry? How would I get by? And each time I didn’t know how to answer her but I still stuck to my studies and now I am working toward my PhD and it’s something I really love,” said Masango.
#HereForHer campaign for women film producers
Winner hails strides made in industry that was tough for females to crack
Sports anchor Nono Cele-Xaba says she almost gave up on her dream to reach the top in the production industry and is thankful to her father who made sure she did not.
Cele-Xaba, 36, said in 2012, she had been at her lowest point where everything didn’t seem to be working out for her.
“I was tired of being undermined by men in the industry, telling me when I can or can’t do and I remember I packed up my suitcase and got on the next bus back home and my parents welcomed me and were very supportive and the next day my father pulled me aside and told me that he understood my frustration but that he would be dropping me off at the bus station the coming Monday to go back to school,” said Cele-Xaba.
Last Saturday she was one of the females celebrated at the MultiChoice and SuperSport’s #HereForHer campaign in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.
It focused on identifying, platforming, and celebrating exceptional women across industries and backgrounds.
Kwa-Zulu-Natal born Cele-Xaba f started working in the production industry as an intern at SuperSports following her graduation at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) in video technology.
“I started my career at the age of 20. I was one of the people in a group of 40 and when I got in I simply fell in love with the art of producing. I wanted to direct and tell stories, considering that I have been doing for a while through the school magazine. That was a stepping stone moment for me,” Cele-Xaba said.
