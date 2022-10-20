“We are all Zimbabweans. As individuals and a collective under the umbrella banner of Teachers for Economic Development, you are a critical front in the defence of our independence, sovereignty and unique national identity and character.
Mnangagwa 'luring' teachers as Zimbabwe heads for 2023 elections
Image: Bloomberg
Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa has officiated at the launch of a new movement for educators in the country, raising concerns from other teacher unions who accuse him of using the sector for his 2023 presidential election campaign.
The Teachers for Economic Development (Teachers for ED) launch was attended by more than 5,000 educators at the Harare International Conference Centre on Wednesday. Branded with Zanu-PF regalia, the event's theme was “Integrating Zimbabwean teachers into the mainstream economy through ideological orientation”.
Attendees danced and sang praises for Mnangagwa.
“As the teaching fraternity, never allow yourselves to be used as tools by our country's detractors in their divisive and subversive activities. Always remain patriotic and loyal to our country," Mnangagwa told Teachers for ED members.
“Members of your organisation and sector must unleash their full potential and entrepreneurial skills by establishing entities and products that broaden and complement our education ecosystem.
Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said the Teachers for ED movement was a propaganda exercise. He said the ruling party planned to use the teachers as polling officials in the elections as a way to manipulate votes in constituencies where the opposition failed to field election agents.
“The Teachers for ED outfit is run through coercion and abuse of state resources. There is no voluntary participation. School heads are being forced to send teachers and fund the participation. The teachers who are participating are either trying to get some quick short-term benefits or are just scared to say no," he said.
"The whole initiative is a threat to the safety of the school ecosystem — disrupting learning in pursuit of private partisan activities."
