Most emigrants who left Zimbabwe are in SA or Botswana, statistics show

Statistics released by Zimstat, Zimbabwe's official statistics agency, show that SA and Botswana are the two main countries of residence for emigrants from Zimbabwe.

A study on international migration done during Zimbabwe’s 2022 population and housing census (PHC) migration report showed that more than 700,000 Zimbabweans are in SA and 47,000 in Botswana. And for both males and females, 28% of emigrants were in the 20 to 24 age group.

“Of overseas countries, the UK had 23,166 emigrants,” read the Zimstat report.

Zimstat also showed that most of the foreign-born Zimbabwean population was born in SA — a staggering number of 137,594.

“The 2022 PHC recorded a total of 236,246 people who were born outside the country. Most of the foreign-born population was born in SA, at 137,594.