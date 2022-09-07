Most emigrants who left Zimbabwe are in SA or Botswana, statistics show
Statistics released by Zimstat, Zimbabwe's official statistics agency, show that SA and Botswana are the two main countries of residence for emigrants from Zimbabwe.
A study on international migration done during Zimbabwe’s 2022 population and housing census (PHC) migration report showed that more than 700,000 Zimbabweans are in SA and 47,000 in Botswana. And for both males and females, 28% of emigrants were in the 20 to 24 age group.
“Of overseas countries, the UK had 23,166 emigrants,” read the Zimstat report.
Zimstat also showed that most of the foreign-born Zimbabwean population was born in SA — a staggering number of 137,594.
“The 2022 PHC recorded a total of 236,246 people who were born outside the country. Most of the foreign-born population was born in SA, at 137,594.
“Of the 137,594 people born in SA, 23,476 people were residing in Matabeleland South. The highest number of foreign-born people were recorded in Harare province — 37,209. Of the 37,209 people residing in Harare, 16,018 were born in SA.”
Zimstat's data showed that most Zimbabweans emigrated in search of employment while a low percentage emigrated for family and educational reasons.
“Most of the people, 84% (761,548 out of 908,907) emigrated for employment reasons while 9% and 5% emigrated for family reasons and study/education respectively.”
It said 90% of male emigrants and 75% of female emigrants departed the country in search of work.
Zimbabwe is now experiencing a peak increase in emigration in response to economic hardships. The country is facing high unemployment, a poor health sector and economic stagnation. Youth aged 18 to 34 are estimated to account for 60% of the country’s unemployed.
Recently the World Bank said Zimbabwe has the world’s second-highest food inflation, after Lebanon.
TimesLIVE