International football governing body Fifa has banned a former official of the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) from all football-related activities for five years after finding him guilty of sexually harassing three female referees.
Obert Zhoya, the former secretary-general of Zifa's referees committee, was also fined 20,000 Swiss francs. Zhoya's ban started immediately and he will be notified of the grounds for the sanction within the next 60 days.
“Upon careful analysis of the written statements of the victims as well as the various evidence collected during the investigations conducted by the investigatory chamber, the adjudicatory chamber was comfortably satisfied that Mr Zhoya had breached article 23 (protection of physical and mental integrity), article 25 (abuse of position) and, by corollary, article 13 (general duties) of the code of ethics,” a statement on the Fifa website said.
The statement said the terms of the decision were notified to Zhoya on Thursday.
The allegations of sexual harassment against Zhoya were first reported in Zimbabwe in September 2020 and the victims reported the claims to police in December 2021. That is when a formal investigation was launched.
The Zifa board was suspended in November last year by the Sports and Recreation Commission, the country’s sports regulatory body, over allegations of sexual harassment of referees and failure to account for public funds.
TimesLIVE
Fifa bans former Zimbabwe football official for sexual harassment
Image: 123rf/Tinnakorn Jorruang
TimesLIVE
