Two pilots killed as their light aircraft crashes in Kinklebos, Eastern Cape

“At about 20:07, communication with the aircraft was lost and at about 22:00, a SAPS Search and Rescue team including the diving unit and Gqeberha K9 unit were mobilised to search for the missing aircraft,” said Col Priscilla Naidu.

“The search was abandoned at 02:30 on Sunday morning and resumed at 07:00. The rescue team was assisted by the SA Air Force and the Mountain Club of SA. The aircraft was located via an aerial view. It had crashed in bushes on a farm in Kinklebos,” Naidu added.

Both pilots were declared dead on the scene. Naidu said inquest dockets had been opened.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear. It would be investigated by civil aviation authorities.

TimesLIVE