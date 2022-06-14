×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Africa

Nigeria to require social media platforms to open local offices

By Reuters - 14 June 2022 - 10:37
Image: 123RF/prima91

Online platforms like Twitter , Facebook and Tiktok will be required to register and open offices in Nigeria and appoint contact persons with the government, draft regulations from the information technology development agency show.

The code of practice for “interactive computer service platforms/internet intermediaries” was meant to curb online abuse, including disinformation and misinformation, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said in the regulations posted on its website.

A statement from the agency's spokesperson dated June 13 said the regulations were developed with input from Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google and TikTok, among others.

The platforms are popular in Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation with more than 200 million people.

NIDTA said the platforms would be required to provide to users or authorised government agencies relevant information, including for purposing of preserving security and public order.

They would also have to file annual reports to NITDA with the number of registered users in Nigeria, number of complaints received and content taken down due to disinformation and misinformation.

Nigeria earlier this year lifted a ban on Twitter saying the US based company had agreed to set up a local office among other agreements with authorities.

Trimming Banyana squad down to 21 players 'a tough call'

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis says she welcomes the headache that comes with selecting a squad for next month’s Africa Women’s Cup of ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Akpeyi ‘expected’ Chiefs to let him go

Daniel Akpeyi has taken his Kaizer Chiefs exit on the chin, hoping he’ll return to the club in a different capacity in the future.
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released
Malema testifies in assault case: 'A humiliation and violation of my dignity'