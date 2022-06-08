Bereaved families face grief, trauma after Nigeria church attack

Ogbu, 51, was shot in the head as she tried to escape from St Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Nigeria, where the congregation came under attack from unknown assailants firing guns and hurling explosives.

“I miss my mother so much,” said Victor Ogbu, 13. He and his brother escaped unharmed, only to discover later that their mother lay dead in a pool of blood in a church aisle.

The attack left 22 people dead and 50 injured, according to an official from the National Emergency Management Agency. Pope Francis was praying for the victims, the Vatican said.