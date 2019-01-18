Congo rejects African Union demand to delay final election result

Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday rejected an African Union demand to delay announcing final results from its presidential election, compounding the turmoil surrounding a chaotic vote that many fear could fan widespread unrest.

In a surprise announcement on Thursday, the AU called for the results to be postponed because of "serious doubts" over the conduct of the election, which was supposed to mark Congo's first democratic handover of power in 59 years of independence but which the runner-up candidate says was rigged.

The final tally will be released once the Constitutional Court has ruled on challenges to the provisional results.

It is expected to decide on appeals, including that of opposition leader and second-placed Martin Fayulu, on Friday or Saturday.

"I do not think anyone has the right to tell the court what to do. I am not under the impression (the AU) fully understands Congo's judicial process," government spokesman Lambert Mende said. "No country in the world can accept that its judicial process be controlled by an (outside) organisation."