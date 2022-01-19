Africa

Four French soldiers injured by explosion in Burkina Faso

By Reuters - 19 January 2022 - 10:11
French soldiers from barkhane military operation in Mali (Africa). File photo
Image: Fred Marie/Art In All Of Us/Corbis via Getty Images

Four French soldiers from the Operation Barkhane taskforce were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit their vehicle in Burkina Faso, reported Le Monde, Le Figaro and Agence France Presse.

The four soliders - one of whom was seriously wounded - have been evacuated towards Gao in Mali, added the French media reports.

Reuters

