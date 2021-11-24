Burkina Faso holds mass burial for slain gendarmes, reports more killings of police

Burkina Faso on Tuesday buried many of the 49 gendarmes killed in a recent strike on a security outpost, even as the government reported the killing of around 20 more military police and civilians in a separate attack.

The escalating bloodshed has provoked protests and calls for President Roch Kabore to resign over the authorities' failure to curb a four-year Islamist insurgency that has killed thousands and forced more than a million people to flee their homes.

The Nov. 14 attack near the northern Burkinabe town of Inata, which also killed four civilians in addition to the 49 gendarmes, was the worst loss suffered by state security forces in recent years.

Hundreds of mourners watched in silence as flat-bed trucks delivered around 30 coffins, each wrapped in a Burkinabe flag, to a cemetery in the capital Ouagadougou for a mass funeral.

Reports that the gendarmes had run out of food before the attack, and had been forced to scavenge and hunt near the outpost, have stoked additional resentment.