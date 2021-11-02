Dozens reportedly trapped after 21-storey building collapses in Nigeria's Lagos

At least six people have died in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos after the collapse of a high-rise building that was under construction, the state emergency services chief said on Tuesday.

Building collapses are frequent in Africa's most populous country, where regulations are poorly enforced and construction materials often substandard.

State official Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu said a search and rescue effort had been launched for survivors of Monday's incident.

“Currently all responders are on the ground as search and rescue is ongoing,” Oke-Osanyintolu said, adding that the death toll now stood at six.

Four people were rescued alive and three more treated for minor injuries at the scene, he said.