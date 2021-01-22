Join me in prayer, first lady asks Zimbabwean women as Covid sets in

Zimbabwe's first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has invited women in her country to join her for three days of prayer and fasting over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mnangagwa — who refers to herself as “the mother of the nation” — said she would fast and pray from Thursday until Saturday for Zimbabwe to be spared from further “calamity and suffering”.

In a statement, she said women played an important role in society, and appealed to all women to pray and fast for the country.

“Our country has witnessed a lot of Covid-19 deaths in the past two weeks. Death is within our communities, at our doorstep. There is no family that has not suffered the loss of their beloved ones because of the pandemic. Every day we hear of people who are succumbing.

“I thus humbly appeal to all women to commit to a three-day period ... in which we fast and pray, calling for divine intervention to save the nation and our people. As women, we play a very important role in our society. We hold the family unit together and get it to work for our daily life,” she said in statement.

Citizens took to social media regarding the call, saying it was hypocrisy and diverted from the country’s collapsing health-care sector, beset as it is by shortages of personal protective equipment.