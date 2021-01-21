Africa

Africa's Covid-19 death rate now higher than global rate

By Reuters - 21 January 2021 - 12:50
Africa's coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 2.5%, higher than the global level of 2.2%.
Image: Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention

Africa's coronavirus case fatality rate stands at 2.5%, higher than the global level of 2.2% - a trend that is alarming experts, the head of the continent's disease control body said on Thursday.

Earlier in the pandemic, Africa's death rate had been below the global average, Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) head Dr John Nkengasong told reporters.

“The case fatality rate is beginning to be very worrying and concerning for all of us,” he said.

The number of African nations with a death rate higher than the current global average is growing, he added. There are 21 countries on the continent with a death rate of above 3%, including Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Sudan.

Over the past week, cases decreased by nearly 7% compared to the previous week while deaths increased 10%, according to Africa CDC data. Africa has recorded 3.3 million coronavirus infections and 81,000 deaths as of Thursday, it says.

The continent reported 207,000 new cases in the past week, with SA alone reporting 100,000 of those new cases, Nkengasong said.

