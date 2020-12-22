Pay cuts and forced overtime: Covid-19 takes heavy toll on Ethiopia's garment workers

Most factories at the park are now running at pre-pandemic capacity again.

Crowds of women — many not wearing face masks — could be seen walking arm-in-arm out of the park at the end of their shift one day last month.

Some were new recruits, recently hired to replace those who did not come back from furlough — some fearing the virus, others deterred by the harsh working conditions.

Campaigners have denounced slavery-like conditions and low wages in parks where garment workers, mostly women, are the lowest paid in the world, according to a 2019 report by the New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights.

“The fact that these workers are being paid such miserable wages ... really enhances their vulnerability to hunger, to other forms of labour abuses,” said Penelope Kyritsis, strategic research director at the US-based Worker Rights Consortium monitoring group.

BASIC NEEDS

Workers who were in Hawassa when the coronavirus crisis began said they have been struggling to meet their basic needs for most of the year — despite government measures aimed at protecting them.

Ethiopia declared a five-month state of emergency in April to fight the coronavirus and mitigate its affect, prohibiting companies including clothing factories from laying off workers despite significant sales and order reductions.

Hundreds of workers employed in Hawassa in January 2020 were furloughed or terminated during the pandemic, according to a phone survey of 3,896 female garment workers which was conducted between April 28 and July 1.

Workers interviewed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation said they were furloughed on reduced pay, forcing some to skip meals or take on loans to buy food. Most live in slums near the park, sharing small rooms often without access to safe water.

Tigist said she received 450 birr ($11.65) per month — two thirds of her normal wage — and struggled to make ends meet so went home to her village until her factory reopened.

Others, like Birtukan, 24, told of having their wages docked since they returned from a 21-day layoff.

She said her employer had deducted a monthly food allowance from pay packets — equivalent to a 20% pay cut. They also decreased the incentive pay that workers earned when they hit the target output.

When she and colleagues complained, managers told them they could leave if they were unsatisfied — a common practice to discourage workers from complaining.

“We were told that we should be patient,” Birtukan, whose name has also been changed to protect her identity, said as she breastfed her baby.

Campaigners and unionists said establishing a statutory minimum wage would help protect workers from such abuses, though the government's reluctance and COVID-19 have halted the process.

The pandemic has also made it more urgent to establish trade unions, which are long overdue in Hawassa and other industrial parks, according to campaigners.

“The more workers are organised, the more chances they can get to solve problems that arose because of the pandemic,” said Angesom Gebre Yohannes, head of the Industrial Federation of Ethiopian Textile, Leather and Garment Worker Trade Unions.

Yet for some garment workers such as Birtukan, the possibility of quick improvements appear slim for as long as the pandemic drags on.

“I'm not sure when it will be back to normal,” she said. “If the pandemic persists and the company doesn't get profit, what do you expect?”